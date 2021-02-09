On 12th May 1820, Florence Nightingale was born. In her honour, International Nurses Day is celebrated every year on her birthday. But who was this woman, who is credited with paving the way for modern nursing?

Flo­rence Nightingale

Fact #1

Flo­rence Nightin­ga­le grew up in Vic­to­ri­an Eng­land as the second child of a wealt­hy fami­ly. Howe­ver, she was born in the Tuscan city of Flo­rence (Ita­ly), after which she was also named. When she first beca­me inte­res­ted in nur­sing, this met with strong disap­pro­val from her fami­ly. Nevertheless, young Flo­rence fought back and per­se­ve­r­ed: Nightin­ga­le assis­ted Theo­dor Flied­ner in Kai­sers­werth and ulti­mate­ly ope­ned her own nur­sing school in London.

Fact #2

In the year 1854, Gre­at Bri­tain ent­e­red the Cri­me­an War against Rus­sia. Reports of ina­de­qua­te medi­cal care for woun­ded sol­di­ers cau­sed Nightin­ga­le to lea­ve for Scu­ta­ri (now: Üskü­d­ar, Tur­key), whe­re the armed for­ces kept a mili­ta­ry hos­pi­tal. Through her work the­re, medi­cal ser­vices under­went a mar­ked impro­ve­ment and she herself beca­me some­what popu­lar with the gene­ral public. In fact, the Times repor­ted how she would make her rounds of the hos­pi­tal, lamp in hand. Later, the poet Hen­ry Wads­worth Long­fel­low would immor­ta­li­se Nightin­ga­le in his poem ‘San­ta Filo­me­na’ with the nick­na­me ‘Lady with the Lamp’, which is still used today.

Fact #3

On a trip through Euro­pe, Flo­rence Nightin­ga­le dis­co­ve­r­ed a young owl in Athens which had fal­len from its nest. She nur­sed the owl back to health and brought it ever­y­whe­re with her. Having been chris­tened Athena, the owl died during the Cri­me­an War. Nightin­ga­le had her stuf­fed and the owl can be seen today in the Flo­rence Nightin­ga­le Muse­um in London.

Fact #4

Flo­rence Nightin­ga­le recei­ved a good edu­ca­ti­on from her father and stu­di­ed sta­tis­tics in gre­at detail. Later, she would app­ly the­se skills and deve­lop new types of dia­grams. Nightin­ga­le was a pioneer of sta­tis­tics in the fiel­ds of medi­ci­ne and nur­sing. In 1859, she was the first woman to be admit­ted to the Roy­al Sta­tis­ti­cal Society.

Fact #5

In 1860, Nightin­ga­le estab­lis­hed a nur­sing school at St Tho­mas’ Hos­pi­tal in Lon­don, which still exists today (though in alte­red form). Here, an orga­ni­sa­tio­nal and edu­ca­tio­nal model was deve­lo­ped, which sub­se­quent­ly ser­ved as a model for many other nur­sing sites. Her book, Notes on Nur­sing: What It is and What It is Not, released the same year, inclu­ded a first theo­ry of nur­sing and also beca­me a best­sel­ler; 15,000 copies were sold in the first two mon­ths alone.