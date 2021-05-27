Fact #1
All in all, there are around 250 different types of headache. They are grouped into primary and secondary headaches. Headaches are caused by irritation of the head’s organs that are sensitive to pain, such as the meninges, the skull, or blood vessels in the brain, while the actual brain matter is not sensitive to pain.
Fact #2
The primary headaches include tension headaches, cluster headaches, and migraines. Headaches caused by sexual activity or coughing are also counted as primary headaches. There is also the thunderclap headache, which occurs suddenly, but is harmless in itself. However, given that it causes the same kind of pain as life-threatening brain haemorrhages, it is still advisable to see a doctor.
Fact #3
Secondary headaches are usually the consequence or side effect of another illness. For example, alcohol, a cold, or the consumption of nicotine or coffee can all cause secondary headaches.
Fact #4
According to the ‚Barmer Arztreport‘ 2017, 1.3 million adults suffer from headaches, meaning around 400,000 more people are affected than in 2005. Furthermore, around 40 % of children and young people between the ages of 9 and 19 take medication when they have headaches.
Fact #5
90 % of all headaches can be attributed to tension headaches, with migraines being the second most common. These can occur between one and six times a month and last up to 72 hours. Migraines do not occur without further side effects. Those affected suffer from nausea, sensitivity to light and noise, and sometimes from vomiting. In many cases, they are preceded by impaired vision and problems finding words.
Quelle: Barmer Arztreport 2017, Wikipedia