Bio­film can be defi­ned as micro­bi­al cells adhe­rent to a living or non-living sur­face, which are embed­ded wit­hin a self-pro­du­ced matrix of extra-cel­lu­lar poly­me­ric sub­s­tan­ces (EPS). Bio­film pro­vi­des tole­ran­ce to anti­mi­cro­bi­al agents and can result in per­sis­tent inflamma­ti­on and infec­tion. [1,2]

Bio­film is a huge problem:

  • It’s pre­sent in at least 78 % of chro­nic wounds [3].
  • It’s dif­fi­cult to eradicate.
  • It delays wound healing [4,5].

Bio­film ope­ra­tes in a wound in three dif­fe­rent modes:

1. DEFENCE MODE

EPS shiel­ds micro-orga­nisms from anti­bio­tics, anti­sep­tics and the host’s immu­ne response.[2] This bio­film-spe­ci­fic defence and the ina­bi­li­ty to bre­ach the EPS matrix con­tri­bu­tes to a chro­nic inflamma­to­ry sta­te in the wound envi­ron­ment. 1

2. RECOVERY MODE

Bio­film is dif­fi­cult to remo­ve com­ple­te­ly as it is atta­ched to the wound bed. Bio­film can reform in as litt­le as 24h, even fol­lowing aggres­si­ve debri­de­ment [6]. To pre­vent bio­film refor­ma­ti­on, effec­ti­ve long-las­ting anti­mi­cro­bi­al pro­tec­tion is nee­ded [6].

3. ATTACK MODE

Bio­film can spread and form new colo­nies by con­stant­ly releasing micro-orga­nisms from the matu­re bio­film struc­tu­re [7]. This can incre­a­se the risk of cross-infec­tion both wit­hin the wound and in the sur­roun­ding environment.

