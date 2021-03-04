Biofilm can be defined as microbial cells adherent to a living or non-living surface, which are embedded within a self-produced matrix of extra-cellular polymeric substances (EPS). Biofilm provides tolerance to antimicrobial agents and can result in persistent inflammation and infection. [1,2]
Biofilm is a huge problem:
- It’s present in at least 78 % of chronic wounds [3].
- It’s difficult to eradicate.
- It delays wound healing [4,5].
Biofilm operates in a wound in three different modes:
1. DEFENCE MODE
EPS shields micro-organisms from antibiotics, antiseptics and the host’s immune response.[2] This biofilm-specific defence and the inability to breach the EPS matrix contributes to a chronic inflammatory state in the wound environment. 1
2. RECOVERY MODE
Biofilm is difficult to remove completely as it is attached to the wound bed. Biofilm can reform in as little as 24h, even following aggressive debridement [6]. To prevent biofilm reformation, effective long-lasting antimicrobial protection is needed [6].
3. ATTACK MODE
Biofilm can spread and form new colonies by constantly releasing micro-organisms from the mature biofilm structure [7]. This can increase the risk of cross-infection both within the wound and in the surrounding environment.
