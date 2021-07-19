First aid is an important subject, not least since Simon Kjaer, captain of the Danish national football team, used first aid to help save the life of his teammate Christian Eriksen during this year’s European Championship. In general, everyone should be able to apply first aid measures. So Rechtsdepesche is here to improve your knowledge of first aid:

Denmark’s first-aider is a hero of Euro 2020

It was one of the most sho­cking moments of the UEFA Euro­pean Cham­pions­hip 2020, as Denmark’s mid­field star Chris­ti­an Erik­sen col­lap­sed in the midd­le of the pitch, without any inter­fe­rence from the oppo­sing team, and remai­ned uncon­scious for several minu­tes. The team’s doc­tors immedia­te­ly rus­hed to his aid and Erik­sen had to be resus­ci­ta­ted several times. It took some time befo­re the foot­bal­ler was brought from the pitch into the hospital.

Later, the Danish team’s head doc­tor exp­lai­ned that Erik­sen had very near­ly died. Denmark’s cap­tain, Simon Kja­er, also play­ed a big part in saving Erik­sen. After Eriksen’s col­lap­se, the cen­tral defen­der was the first to grasp the situa­ti­on, sprin­ted from the mid­li­ne to his side, put him in the reco­very posi­ti­on, and ensu­red that he did not swal­low his tongue. He then ral­lied the ent­i­re team to form a wall around him, shiel­ding him from view – an image which moved the foot­ball community.

Howe­ver, it beca­me even more appa­rent how important it is to be able to act quick­ly in emer­gen­ci­es. After all, more than 50,000 peop­le suf­fer from car­diac arrest each year. All Ger­man citi­zens com­ple­te a basic first aid cour­se in pre­pa­ra­ti­on for their dri­ving test. Howe­ver, much of this is quick­ly for­got­ten. This is why we have lis­ted some important first aid mea­su­res here.

Auch interessant Die UEFA EURO 2020 beginnt Pflege und Fußball vereint! Das Team gewinnt! Die UEFA-Fuß­ball-Euro­pa­meis­ter­schaft läuft – aller­dings ohne deut­sche Betei­li­gung – wei­ter. Nach­dem das Tur­nier im letz­ten Jahr auf­grund der Coro­na-Pan­de­mie ver­scho­ben wur­de, darf jetzt wie­der geklatscht wer­den, sogar in den Sta­di­en. Mit Ärz­ten und Pfle­gern am Spiel­feld­rand und täg­li­chen Coro­na­tests. Was den Fuß­ball und die Pfle­ge sonst noch ver­eint, das erfahrt ihr hier.

First aid: What should you do?

First of all, you must check whe­ther the per­son is respon­si­ve and con­scious, by spea­king to them or gent­ly nud­ging them.

If they do not react, you should call the emer­gen­cy ser­vices (in Ger­ma­ny, you should call 112). Until help has arri­ved, the person’s head should be til­ted back so that they can brea­the free­ly. You should also check whe­ther they are in fact breat­hing normally.

If so, they should be put in the reco­very posi­ti­on and cove­r­ed up. Head­ge­ar such as hel­mets must be remo­ved beforehand.

If the per­son is uncon­scious, howe­ver, car­dio­pul­mo­na­ry resus­ci­ta­ti­on (CPR) must be car­ri­ed out. This con­sists of alter­na­ting bet­ween 30x chest com­pres­si­ons and 2x mouth-to-mouth resus­ci­ta­ti­on. It is often said that chest com­pres­si­ons should be car­ri­ed out to the rhythm of ‘Stayin’ Ali­ve’ by the Bee Gees. The par­ti­cu­lar beat of this song makes it a good way of remem­be­ring how to do chest compressions.

Important: If you do not have a pho­ne on you, the Ger­man emer­gen­cy ser­vices can be reached via the nea­rest public emer­gen­cy tele­pho­ne. Black arrows on the white reflec­tor posts along the motor­way will direct you to the nea­rest emer­gen­cy telephone.

For more infor­ma­ti­on on first aid inst­ruc­tions plea­se visit the web­site of the Ger­man Red Cross.

First aid: Liability cases?

In 2019, Rechts­de­pe­sche had alrea­dy repor­ted on who is liable for any inju­ries due to first aid mea­su­res. It is important to remem­ber that if a lay­per­son – some­bo­dy who is not a pro­fes­sio­nal emer­gen­cy respon­der – is per­forming first aid, they will only be liable for inju­ries in cases of gross or will­ful negligence.

If, howe­ver, the emer­gen­cy respon­der has recei­ved pro­fes­sio­nal trai­ning, then “slight” or “medi­um” negli­gence could alrea­dy lead to dama­ge claims in cases of injury.

First aid refresher courses: When and where?

For your dri­vers licence, you only need to take the first aid cour­se once. Howe­ver, you should brush up on your first aid know­ledge every two to three years. Busi­ness first-aiders are often requi­red to have pro­of of par­ti­ci­pa­ti­on in refres­her cour­ses.

In Ger­ma­ny, the fol­lowing orga­ni­sa­ti­ons offer first aid courses:

Johan­ni­ter

The Ger­man Red Cross

ADAC

Mal­te­ser

Typi­cal­ly, the cost of a first aid cour­se will be no hig­her than 40 Euros. First aid trai­ning inclu­des nine tea­ching ses­si­ons, each of which is 45 minu­tes long. It is the­re­fo­re pos­si­ble, in theo­ry, to com­ple­te the ent­i­re cour­se in one day. At the end of the cour­se you will recei­ve a cer­ti­fi­ca­te of atten­dance; the­re is no final exam.

Resuscitation with defibrillators

In the past, defi­bril­la­tors were only avail­ab­le in inten­si­ve care units (ICU). Now, they can be found in many public spaces which often con­tain lar­ge groups of peop­le. The­se inclu­de train sta­ti­ons, air­ports, foot­ball sta­di­ums, out­door swim­ming pools and much more.

In order to use it, one defi­bril­la­tor elec­tro­de must be pla­ced below the col­lar­bo­ne and ano­t­her under the arm­pit, so that the machi­ne can ana­ly­se the car­diac rhythm. Most defi­bril­la­tors will inform users through a voice mes­sa­ge, fla­shing lights, or digi­tal noti­fi­ca­ti­ons when it is time to press the but­ton to car­ry out an electric shock. It is important to con­ti­nue to car­ry out chest com­pres­si­ons in bet­ween the shocks, and to not touch the per­son while giving them an electric shock.