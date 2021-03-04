In the battle to heal chronic wounds, there is an invisible enemy: biofilm. It’s a primary cause of chronic infection [1], blocking the effective action of antibiotic and antiseptic agents [2]. And it’s present in at least 78% of chronic wounds [3]. But our breakthrough MORE THAN SILVER™ technology – scientifically developed to win the battle against biofilm – contains three components with the power to disrupt and destroy biofilm: ionic silver together with a surfactant and a metal chelating agent. Our dressing delivers superior anti-biofilm performance compared to other silver dressings [4,5]. We combine MORE THAN SILVER™ with Hydrofiber® technology, which works to absorb wound exudate and disrupted EPS and bacteria. This helps to manage wound moisture and support healing [9].
Learn more about the MORE THAN SILVER™ technology and win the battle against biofilms in wounds.
