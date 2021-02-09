If you work in nursing or care you will undoubtedly be familiar with this scenario - hard work, physical strain, and mental stress are followed by both psychological and physical problems and grievances. The following article explains what can be done to prevent this.

Causes of Overwork

Many nur­ses often feel expo­sed to high levels of strain, both phy­si­cal and men­tal. The most com­mon sym­ptoms are: back pain, insom­nia, and burn-out. In the field of nur­sing, the rate of peop­le suf­fe­ring from this is extre­me­ly high. The­re are several rea­sons for this. The dai­ly demand on the body and the mind eats away at nur­sing staff’s well­being. Back and neck pains are cau­sed by fre­quent­ly car­ry­ing and lif­ting peop­le or objects. Many pro­fes­sio­nal nur­ses fre­quent­ly work under time pres­su­re. As a result, the fee­ling ari­ses for many that they have not cared for the resi­dents well enough.

The suf­fe­ring of peop­le with ill­nes­ses or impairments can also beco­me trau­ma­tic for many nur­ses. After all, they have to watch every day as resi­dents strugg­le with their situa­ti­on. Yet, even working out­side the nur­sing home does not pro­tect workers from men­tal dif­fi­cul­ties. On the con­tra­ry, the deman­ds of rela­ti­ves are a not infre­quent bur­den on nur­ses. Demen­tia in older genera­ti­ons can also be dif­fi­cult for rela­ti­ves. Then the­re are also the per­so­nal inte­rests and the occup­a­ti­on of the nur­ses. Recon­ci­ling both with the per­son being cared for is par­ti­al­ly very dif­fi­cult and high­ly stress-inducing.

Tips for engaging with care and nursing in a healthy way

#1 – Balancing the workload with time off

Sounds easy, but of cour­se it often isn’t that simp­le. Ide­al­ly, the workload and time off should rough­ly balan­ce out. Whe­re pos­si­ble, tasks should also be pas­sed on to others every now and again. In addi­ti­on to this, the­re should also be suf­fi­ci­ent breaks. To help redu­ce work strain, you should also know your bounda­ries and only do as much as is actual­ly pos­si­ble. Tasks should be worked through one at a time, so that your mind doesn’t beco­me too chao­tic at work. Spend your free time pur­suing your own inte­rests or spen­ding time with your loved ones.

#2 – Take care of your health

Peop­le who are healt­hy can cope with more strain. A healt­hy life­style is the­re­fo­re par­ti­cu­lar­ly advi­s­able. This includes:

A healt­hy diet

Exer­cise (see #3)

Not smo­king

Litt­le to no alcohol

Suf­fi­ci­ent, rest­ful sleep

Drin­king enough water

#3 – Look after your back – exercise

Your back is what is affec­ted most by working in nur­sing. The­re­fo­re, it is very important to look after it as much as pos­si­ble. Ensu­re that you are lif­ting safe­ly: when you lift, ten­se the mus­cles in your back and sto­mach, lift from a squat­ting posi­ti­on and use the power from your legs. Move slow­ly and with con­trol. In addi­ti­on, peop­le in need of care should only be lifted with the help of ano­t­her per­son. Beds can also be adjus­ted so that the resi­dent lying the­re can be cared for by nur­sing staff who are stan­ding. Equal­ly, you can also some­ti­mes take a step back at work. Let the peop­le being cared for try to accom­plish cer­tain things, which are wit­hin their capa­bi­li­ties, them­sel­ves and pro­vi­de them with assi­s­tance as they do so.

Fur­ther­mo­re, you should sup­port your back mus­cles with enough exer­cise. Walks, run­ning, and yoga can help, but tar­ge­ted back trai­ning and exer­ci­ses are espe­cial­ly good.

#4 – Look out for the symptoms

Do not unde­re­sti­ma­te the first signs of over­work, and take them serious­ly. For examp­le, you should look out for the fol­lowing symptoms:

Mus­cle ten­si­on, neck and back pains

Rest­less­ness, heart pal­pi­ta­ti­ons, aggres­si­ve­ness and irritability

Insom­nia, hea­da­ches, and fatigue

Sad­ness, depres­si­on, and anxiety

See your doc­tor regularly.

#5 – Make use of available support

A (free)consultation tar­ge­ted at nur­ses and care workers can be use­ful here. It offers sup­port in the form of coun­sel­ling per­tai­ning to resour­ces and faci­li­ties, as well as offe­ring men­tal sup­port and reli­ef. You should also speak to other nur­sing staff and dis­cuss pos­si­ble pro­blems and solutions.