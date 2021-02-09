Depressions - still a taboo subject?
At the moment, it is esti­ma­ted that around 5 % of the popu­la­ti­on are suf­fe­ring from depres­si­on. The risk of beco­m­ing depres­sed during one’s life­time is as high as a third. And yet, this sub­ject is rare­ly dis­cus­sed, as many of tho­se affec­ted by it never con­fi­de in anyo­ne, for fear of stig­ma­ti­sa­ti­on. The­re are also fre­quent errors in jud­ge­ment on the part of doc­tors. A lot of psych­iatric exper­ti­se is requi­red in order to cor­rect­ly cate­go­ri­ze sym­ptoms. The pro­fes­sio­nal­ly accredi­ted Online Self-Assess­ment deve­lo­ped by the psych­ia­trist Ivan K. Gold­berg can offer a first point of refe­rence for deter­mi­ning how you are affec­ted by depres­si­on. Howe­ver, this is not a sub­sti­tu­te for a pro­fes­sio­nal, medi­cal dia­gno­sis. As a gene­ral rule: wai­t­ing will not lead to impro­ve­ment, depres­si­on gene­ral­ly does not get bet­ter on its own.

Fact #1 – Definition

Depres­si­on is a seve­re men­tal ill­ness which abso­lute­ly must be trea­ted. Depres­si­on is descri­bed as a long-term, uni­po­lar mood dis­or­der, with con­stant fee­lings of dejec­tion, which do not go away even after posi­ti­ve expe­ri­en­ces. In con­trast to this, bipo­lar dis­or­der is when manic epi­so­des occur along­side depres­si­ve epi­so­des, with power­ful fee­lings of eupho­ria, a ten­den­cy to be over­con­fi­dent, and heigh­te­ned rest­less­ness. This phe­no­me­non has been the sub­ject of world­wi­de dis­cus­sions, fol­lowing the rap­per Kanye West’s can­di­da­cy for Pre­si­dent of the US.

Fact #2 – Causes

In addi­ti­on to gene­tic pre­dis­po­si­ti­on, the­re are many pos­si­ble cau­ses for depres­si­on: hor­mo­ne imba­lan­ces, a seve­re ill­ness, taking cer­tain medi­ca­ti­on (like cor­ti­so­ne), trau­ma­tic expe­ri­en­ces, per­so­nal out­look on life, and per­so­na­li­ty struc­tu­re. Some peop­le are par­ti­cu­lar­ly vul­nerable, while others can cope with many of the afo­re­men­tio­ned risk fac­tors much bet­ter. Last but not least, stress is a signi­fi­cant trig­ger of depres­si­on. It influ­en­ces our body clock and can inter­fe­re with neu­ro­trans­mit­ter acti­vi­ty in the brain.

Fact #3 – Forms and Symptoms

„I feel empty and worn out. Ever­ything hurts,“ Her­bert Grö­ne­mey­er sings in his song ‘Flug­zeu­ge im Bauch‘ (Aero­pla­nes in my sto­mach), and inde­ed, the­se words also descri­be the men­tal sta­te of peop­le with depres­si­on. Dejec­tion, lack of moti­va­ti­on and dis­in­te­res­ted­ness are the key sym­ptoms of depres­si­on. Some­ti­mes sym­ptoms also inclu­de self doubt and fee­lings of guilt, dif­fi­cul­ty con­cen­tra­ting and slee­ping, inner rest­less­ness and lack of inte­rest in sex. For some pati­ents, sym­ptoms of depres­si­on are pre­do­mi­nant­ly phy­si­cal, which is refer­red to as a soma­tic syndrome.

Nowa­days, we refer to a mild depres­si­ve epi­so­de when at least two key sym­ptoms and two addi­tio­nal sym­ptoms have been occur­ring for at least 14 days. A depres­si­on is con­si­de­red to be chro­nic, when the sym­ptoms per­sist for two years or longer.

Inci­dent­al­ly, men only suf­fer from depres­si­on half as often as women do. They also some­ti­mes have other sym­ptoms like aggres­si­ve­ness, irri­ta­bi­li­ty, and a desi­re to take risks.

Fact #4 – Treatment

Depres­si­on is now very trea­t­a­ble. Depen­ding on the seve­ri­ty, eit­her medi­cal tre­at­ment or psy­cho­the­ra­py would be advi­s­able. Howe­ver, the lat­ter is not always cove­r­ed by health insuran­ce. Today, the most fre­quent­ly pre­scri­bed Selec­ti­ve Sero­to­nin Reu­pt­a­ke Inhi­bi­tors (SSRI) have signi­fi­cant­ly fewer side effects than pre­vious approa­ches to tre­at­ment. They incre­a­se the amount of sero­to­nin, the so-cal­led ‚hap­pi­ness hor­mo­ne‘, in the brain, thus crea­ting an uplif­ting effect. More than half of pati­ents expe­ri­ence a clear impro­ve­ment of their sym­ptoms after 6–8 weeks.

In seve­re cases, it can also be use­ful to tre­at pati­ents in hospital.

As an alter­na­ti­ve to con­ven­tio­nal medi­ci­ne, regu­lar exer­cise can also help with depres­si­on, and the con­sump­ti­on of St John’s wort is also con­si­de­red hel­pful. Howe­ver, the lat­ter has nume­rous side effects, and par­ti­cu­lar­ly women should con­su­me it with caution.

Fact #5 – Suicide risk

Depres­si­on is one of many unde­re­sti­ma­ted ill­nes­ses, that often lead to sui­ci­dal thoughts. Around 10–15 % of peop­le suf­fe­ring from depres­si­on die as a result of sui­ci­de. This is the case espe­cial­ly with peop­le who take ener­gy-enhan­cing medi­ca­ti­on, in order to remain pro­fes­sio­nal­ly capable.

First aid is avail­ab­le in Ger­ma­ny from the natio­nal cri­sis line at 0800 – 1110111 and 0800 – 1110222. The ser­vice is anony­mous, free, and avail­ab­le around the clock. Rela­ted self-help groups can be found at www.depressionsliga.de.