People who fall and badly injure themselves, naturally seek medical treatment. However, this is often not the case with psychological breakdowns, even though they are often equally if not more dangerous. Depression is still a taboo subject and is often not understood or taken seriously. People who are under a lot of stress, like in the field of nursing, are considered particularly vulnerable. We have put together 5 facts to shed some light on this topic.

Depres­si­ons – still a taboo subject?

At the moment, it is esti­ma­ted that around 5 % of the popu­la­ti­on are suf­fe­ring from depres­si­on. The risk of beco­m­ing depres­sed during one’s life­time is as high as a third. And yet, this sub­ject is rare­ly dis­cus­sed, as many of tho­se affec­ted by it never con­fi­de in anyo­ne, for fear of stig­ma­ti­sa­ti­on. The­re are also fre­quent errors in jud­ge­ment on the part of doc­tors. A lot of psych­iatric exper­ti­se is requi­red in order to cor­rect­ly cate­go­ri­ze sym­ptoms. The pro­fes­sio­nal­ly accredi­ted Online Self-Assess­ment deve­lo­ped by the psych­ia­trist Ivan K. Gold­berg can offer a first point of refe­rence for deter­mi­ning how you are affec­ted by depres­si­on. Howe­ver, this is not a sub­sti­tu­te for a pro­fes­sio­nal, medi­cal dia­gno­sis. As a gene­ral rule: wai­t­ing will not lead to impro­ve­ment, depres­si­on gene­ral­ly does not get bet­ter on its own.

Fact #1 – Definition

Depres­si­on is a seve­re men­tal ill­ness which abso­lute­ly must be trea­ted. Depres­si­on is descri­bed as a long-term, uni­po­lar mood dis­or­der, with con­stant fee­lings of dejec­tion, which do not go away even after posi­ti­ve expe­ri­en­ces. In con­trast to this, bipo­lar dis­or­der is when manic epi­so­des occur along­side depres­si­ve epi­so­des, with power­ful fee­lings of eupho­ria, a ten­den­cy to be over­con­fi­dent, and heigh­te­ned rest­less­ness. This phe­no­me­non has been the sub­ject of world­wi­de dis­cus­sions, fol­lowing the rap­per Kanye West’s can­di­da­cy for Pre­si­dent of the US.

Fact #2 – Causes

In addi­ti­on to gene­tic pre­dis­po­si­ti­on, the­re are many pos­si­ble cau­ses for depres­si­on: hor­mo­ne imba­lan­ces, a seve­re ill­ness, taking cer­tain medi­ca­ti­on (like cor­ti­so­ne), trau­ma­tic expe­ri­en­ces, per­so­nal out­look on life, and per­so­na­li­ty struc­tu­re. Some peop­le are par­ti­cu­lar­ly vul­nerable, while others can cope with many of the afo­re­men­tio­ned risk fac­tors much bet­ter. Last but not least, stress is a signi­fi­cant trig­ger of depres­si­on. It influ­en­ces our body clock and can inter­fe­re with neu­ro­trans­mit­ter acti­vi­ty in the brain.

Fact #3 – Forms and Symptoms

„I feel empty and worn out. Ever­ything hurts,“ Her­bert Grö­ne­mey­er sings in his song ‘Flug­zeu­ge im Bauch‘ (Aero­pla­nes in my sto­mach), and inde­ed, the­se words also descri­be the men­tal sta­te of peop­le with depres­si­on. Dejec­tion, lack of moti­va­ti­on and dis­in­te­res­ted­ness are the key sym­ptoms of depres­si­on. Some­ti­mes sym­ptoms also inclu­de self doubt and fee­lings of guilt, dif­fi­cul­ty con­cen­tra­ting and slee­ping, inner rest­less­ness and lack of inte­rest in sex. For some pati­ents, sym­ptoms of depres­si­on are pre­do­mi­nant­ly phy­si­cal, which is refer­red to as a soma­tic syndrome.

Nowa­days, we refer to a mild depres­si­ve epi­so­de when at least two key sym­ptoms and two addi­tio­nal sym­ptoms have been occur­ring for at least 14 days. A depres­si­on is con­si­de­red to be chro­nic, when the sym­ptoms per­sist for two years or longer.

Inci­dent­al­ly, men only suf­fer from depres­si­on half as often as women do. They also some­ti­mes have other sym­ptoms like aggres­si­ve­ness, irri­ta­bi­li­ty, and a desi­re to take risks.

Fact #4 – Treatment

Depres­si­on is now very trea­t­a­ble. Depen­ding on the seve­ri­ty, eit­her medi­cal tre­at­ment or psy­cho­the­ra­py would be advi­s­able. Howe­ver, the lat­ter is not always cove­r­ed by health insuran­ce. Today, the most fre­quent­ly pre­scri­bed Selec­ti­ve Sero­to­nin Reu­pt­a­ke Inhi­bi­tors (SSRI) have signi­fi­cant­ly fewer side effects than pre­vious approa­ches to tre­at­ment. They incre­a­se the amount of sero­to­nin, the so-cal­led ‚hap­pi­ness hor­mo­ne‘, in the brain, thus crea­ting an uplif­ting effect. More than half of pati­ents expe­ri­ence a clear impro­ve­ment of their sym­ptoms after 6–8 weeks.

In seve­re cases, it can also be use­ful to tre­at pati­ents in hospital.

As an alter­na­ti­ve to con­ven­tio­nal medi­ci­ne, regu­lar exer­cise can also help with depres­si­on, and the con­sump­ti­on of St John’s wort is also con­si­de­red hel­pful. Howe­ver, the lat­ter has nume­rous side effects, and par­ti­cu­lar­ly women should con­su­me it with caution.

Fact #5 – Suicide risk

Depres­si­on is one of many unde­re­sti­ma­ted ill­nes­ses, that often lead to sui­ci­dal thoughts. Around 10–15 % of peop­le suf­fe­ring from depres­si­on die as a result of sui­ci­de. This is the case espe­cial­ly with peop­le who take ener­gy-enhan­cing medi­ca­ti­on, in order to remain pro­fes­sio­nal­ly capable.

First aid is avail­ab­le in Ger­ma­ny from the natio­nal cri­sis line at 0800 – 1110111 and 0800 – 1110222. The ser­vice is anony­mous, free, and avail­ab­le around the clock. Rela­ted self-help groups can be found at www.depressionsliga.de.