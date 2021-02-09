Climate change is making itself felt in Germany too. However, the heat can be dangerous for people who are elderly or sick. Nursing homes and their staff should therefore take precautions against the heat, and know how to handle hot days, including when caring for residents.

Cli­ma­te and health are clo­se­ly inter­lin­ked. The effects of cli­ma­te chan­ge direct­ly influ­ence human well­being. The Ger­man nur­ses asso­cia­ti­on, the “Deut­scher Berufs­ver­band für Pfle­ge­be­ru­fe” (DBfK), is drawing atten­ti­on to this. Heat waves also pose pro­blems for health­ca­re and nur­sing faci­li­ties, as extre­me heat puts peop­le who are elder­ly or sick at par­ti­cu­lar risk. In 2003, around 70,000 peop­le died in the cour­se of the Euro­pe-wide heat wave as a result of the climate.

At the same time, the DBfK exp­lains, the health­ca­re sec­tor con­tri­bu­tes signi­fi­cant­ly to cli­ma­te chan­ge. For examp­le, its C02 emis­si­ons are hig­her than tho­se cau­sed by avia­ti­on. The DBfK has recent­ly publis­hed an infor­ma­ti­ve brochu­re, under the tit­le “Nur­sing and Dealing with Cli­ma­te Change”(Pflege im Umgang mit dem Kli­ma­wan­del), which inclu­des exten­si­ve infor­ma­ti­on on how to mana­ge extre­me heat. The­re are also tips on what can and should be done in a nur­sing capa­ci­ty during the heat. The brochu­re is avail­ab­le to down­load on the DBfK web­site.

Heat as a health risk

Extre­me heat par­ti­cu­lar­ly affects the fol­lowing areas:

Blood pres­su­re and flu­id balance

Heart and cir­cu­la­to­ry diseases

Lung dise­a­ses and allergies

Post­ope­ra­ti­ve wound healing

Incre­a­sed car­dio­vascu­lar decom­pen­sa­ti­on, kid­ney fail­u­re due to dehy­dra­ti­on, or incre­a­sed sus­cep­ti­bi­li­ty to stress are just three of many sce­n­a­ri­os that can ari­se from extre­me heat. Fur­ther­mo­re, mos­qui­tos or ticks can lead to an incre­a­se in the num­ber of con­ta­gious dise­a­ses, just as lung dise­a­se can be cau­sed by breat­hing in nitro­gen oxi­de from indus­tri­al are­as. Wound infec­tions also occur more fre­quent­ly in warm mon­ths than during cold sea­sons. Side effects of medi­ca­ti­on and medi­cal devices can also worsen as a result of the temperature.

Sym­ptoms for both a heart attack and a more harm­less heat­stro­ke inclu­de swea­ting fits, exhaus­ti­on, diz­zi­ness, fain­ting fits (initi­al­ly when get­ting up, or incre­a­singly the­re­af­ter), nau­sea, or vomi­t­ing. In order to pre­vent the­se, you should drink ple­nty of water, not put strain on your cir­cu­la­ti­on through alco­hol or smo­king, wear appro­pria­te clot­hing, and stay out of the sun to avoid over­hea­ting. Groups that are par­ti­cu­lar­ly vul­nerable to risks asso­cia­ted with loss of flu­id inclu­de elder­ly peop­le, peop­le in need of care, but also new­born babies and young children.

Preventative measures against heat in nursing

Many nur­sing homes have alrea­dy taken pre­cau­ti­ons against heat waves in the past, for examp­le in rela­ti­on to the arran­ge­ment of the resi­dent or patient’s room, pro­tec­ting app­li­an­ces from over­hea­ting, alte­ring the menu by offe­ring spe­ci­fic drinks, or sto­ring medi­ca­ti­on and medi­cal devices.

The­re are also fur­ther pre­cau­ti­ons that the rele­vant orga­ni­sa­ti­ons can take in order to help faci­li­ta­te work at high tem­pe­ra­tures. Here is a short excerpt from the list (Brochu­re, p. 12f):

Adhe­ring to occup­a­tio­nal safe­ty regu­la­ti­ons and ensu­ring employees have suf­fi­ci­ent breaks.

Pro­vi­ding free drinks for ever­yo­ne, light­weight work clothes and chan­ges of clothes. Well-ven­ti­la­ted chan­ging rooms and sho­wer facilities.

Coo­ling rooms with ven­ti­la­tors, modern air con­di­tio­ning, shading, and insu­la­ti­on of the top floors.

Clear code of prac­ti­ce regar­ding the struc­tu­ring of workloads to relie­ve staff. Trai­ning staff.

Fur­ther­mo­re, it would be desi­ra­ble for the orga­ni­sa­ti­on to have a con­sis­tent approach to cli­ma­te pro­tec­tion. Through saving resour­ces, saving ener­gy, sen­si­ble was­te manage­ment, and sus­tainab­le manage­ment, health­ca­re faci­li­ties can help to redu­ce green­house gas emissions.